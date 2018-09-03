2 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Six Perish in Deadly Arusha Crash

By From Daily News Reporter in Arusha

SIX people, including four foreign tourists, have passed on after a vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck at Mti mmoja, Nanja village in Monduli district on Sunday.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Ramadhani Ng'anzi confirmed that the tourists were on their way from Arusha town when their vehicle - Toyota Land Cruiser T 418 AHX collided with the lorry that was coming from Monduli town at 1000hrs. The deceased include three female tourists, a male tourist and Tanzanians - the driver and a cook.

The bodies have been preserved at Arusha Regional Referral Hospital - Mount Meru. There were other two people who were wounded, treated at Monduli District Hospital before being referred to Selian Lutheran Hospital for further medical care.

The Land Cruiser is owned by Tabia Safaris Company while the lorry, Mercedes Benz type was being driven by Abdilah Mohamed from Kenya who sustained injuries and is receiving medical care at Selian Lutheran Hospital, but under police custody.

The truck with registration numbers KAY 6315 and its trailer numbered ZD 8385 are owned by General Trading Company SACP Ng'anzi mentioned the Tanzanians who lost their lives as the driver, Michael Fanuel (32) who was Arusha resident while the cook is Raymond Mollel (37) from Arusha as well.

The Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital Acting Doctor In-charge, Dr Omary Chande told the 'Daily News' that they received the four bodies of the deceased and preserved them while waiting for other formalities such as identification and plans to take them home. However, the Arusha Police boss RPC declined to give names of the deceased tourists for security reasons.

