Namibia: Pit Bull Kills Security Guard

A SECURITY guard died shortly after he was attacked by a pit bull belonging to the owner of the property he was guarding in Otjomuise in Windhoek last week.

The incident happened on Thursday at the Shalom Centre in Machichi Road at around 06h00. The deceased, who has been identified as Thomas Mwandjendavi, age estimated between 40 and 50 years, was a security guard at Kamungombo Security Service.

Police inspector Pendukeni Haikali confirmed that Mwandjendavi was on duty guarding the property, when the dog charged at him.

She said the dog was initially fastened to a pole with a rope that allegedly broke before freeing itself and attacking three people, including the security guard.

"The dog proceeded to further attack two church members who were camping there. A male person was slightly injured in the chest, while a female person sustained serious injuries, and was taken to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital," explained Haikali.

The Shalom Centre is a conference and camping facility on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Haikali said following the attack, the dog was removed from the property by members of the City Police. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed. City police senior superintedent Nathaniel Nandongo yesterday said the police have handed over the dog to the custody of the SPCA, adding that they can no longer let the owner keep it.

"It is not safe for the owner to keep the dog after what happened. It is dangerous," he said. Attempts to contact the centre to speak to the owner yesterday proved futile.