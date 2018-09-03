Namibia: Former Rössing Pit Boss Nabbed for Tender Corruption

A FORMER mine pit manager of Rio Tinto's Rössing Uranium, Hendrik Bok (60), is being prosecuted for tender corruption worth at least N$290 000.

The Anti-Corruption Commission issued a statement on Friday in which it announced it had finalised its investigation of Bok, which led to his arrest last week at Usakos after the office of the prosecutor general gave the nod to the merits of the charges against him by the corruption entity.

As a result, the accused made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Regional Court last Wednesday, facing two charges which include alleged soliciting of bribes, and using his position to enrich himself.

The alleged crimes took place between January 2013 and December 2016 when Bok was employed as the load and haul pit superintendent at Rössing.

It is alleged that he solicited from the general manager of Mosmart Investments Namibia, Hendrik Nel (a company specialising in dust suppression), N$250 000 and/or improvements on his plot at Usakos.

In exchange, he allegedly would have used his position on the mine's tender board committee to manipulate Mosmart's application for the 'Dust Suppression Product and/or Service Tender' by scoring Mosmart higher during the tender process, and so enabling the company to be awarded the tender by Rössing.

Furthermore, he allegedly also solicited N$40 000 and/or 0,5% of the value of each tonne of uranium ore mined by Rössing under the 'Rock Breaking Tender' as a bribe to allegedly manipulate Mosmart's application by giving a higher score to the company so as to enable it to be awarded the tender by Rössing.

Bok was granted N$8 000 bail on condition that he should hand in his passport and report himself three times a week at the Usakos Police Station, and that he should not leave the district of Usakos without informing the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to 31 January 2019 for plea and trial.