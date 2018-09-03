Namibia: 40 Murders in Windhoek in Eight Months

FORTY people were murdered in Windhoek within eight months - January to August 2018.

Khomas regional Swapo Party Youth League coordinator Paulus Emmanuel, who is also a City of Windhoek councillor, revealed this in a statement last week when he condemned the brutal murder of nine-year-old Avihe Cheryl Ujaha.

Avihe's mutilated body was found dumped in the bushes in Khomasdal last week, about two days after she went missing from her home.

Emmanuel stated that "as per city crime statistics", criminal activities committed in Windhoek as of January to August this year were about 10 700.

Crimes ranged from murder, rape, theft, armed robbery, assault, gender-based violence, attempted murder, business break-ins, housebreakings, robbery, theft of motor vehicles, and theft out of motor vehicles.

Windhoek City Police acting chief Nathaniel Nendongo confirmed the figures yesterday.

According to the figures he provided, 1 300 cases were related to gender-based violence, 65 attempted murders, 40 murders and 18 rape cases.

Emmanuel said the series of crimes and violence against women and children in the city and the country at large was a cause of great concern.

He said the crime problem in society demands a holistic approach that will tackle both the criminal justice system and human development simultaneously because some causes of crime were the "moral decay prevalent in our families and communities at large".

Emmanuel, therefore, called for "more financial and material resources" to be invested in law enforcement agencies to enhance the effective cooperation and coordination between the City Police and the Namibian Police to ensure "the safety of our residents".

The Khomas region's youth league leader also called for the establishment of "functional neighbourhood watches" in every district in the City.

He said SPYL members should also join the current structures of the "Women and Men Network, and all other crime prevention organisations within their respective districts".

Emmanuel furthermore called for the installation of surveillance cameras at all crime prevalent areas within the city, particularly in Katutura and Khomasdal.

"Let us incorporate more members in our neighbourhood watches, and train more community volunteers on the concepts of the Women and Men Network that we had in our communities. This way, we will have more people who are vigilant and can report suspicious, violent behaviour timeously.

"The law enforcement agencies cannot curb crime alone, but only with our support as community members and residents. With this attitude, we leave no room for criminals in our neighbourhoods, society, city and country at large," he said.

"It is our call that we stop making rhetoric comments when gruesome acts of this nature happen, and only then become reactive. Let us take a stand, and each day fight crime in our neighbourhoods, communities and country at large. Our children and women should be able to enjoy their freedom in our city and country without fear for their lives," he added.

"We, too, join the many Namibians to offer our heartfelt sympathy, condolences and support to the bereaved family of the late Cheryl. To her bereaved family, may the almighty God be your strength during this difficult time, and may the soul of little Cheryl rest in eternal peace," he said.