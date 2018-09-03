3 September 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chinese Polytechnic to Boost Technical Community Colleges in Malawi

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute of China could boost the teaching capacity of community technical colleges in Malawi.

This follows an expression of interest for cooperation between Shaanxi Province acting governor Hu Heping to Malawi leader Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Hu expressed the interest on Saturday when President Mutharika visited the polytechnic to appreciate the technical skills it offers to the youth in Shaanxi Province.

Speaking to governor Hu during the tour, President Mutharika said his government has embarked on an ambitious youth empowerment program via technical colleges to create a readily available trained labour force to support Malawi's development.

"I am very impressed with the quality of work and teaching being done here at this polytechnic. This is exactly what I want for the youth of Malawi in the technical colleges", Mutharika told Hu.

Hu told Mutharika that Shaanxi is ready for a deeper province-to-country collaboration with Malawi adding that technical skills transfer, is an area Shaanxi would comfortable support Malawi on.

The establishment of technical community colleges is one of President Mutharika's administration flagship projects.

So far one cohort of 697 students have graduated from the colleges which offer courses such as ICT, bricklaying, tailoring, carpentry, metal and fabrication and many others.

The government of Malawi plans to have a technical college in every district making them 28 in total.

The Republic of China has already pledged to build 5 out of those 28 district community colleges.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

