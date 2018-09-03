3 September 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Yamikani Chester the New Star of Malawi Football

By Jeromy Kadewere

Winger Yamikani Chester of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers continues to stamp his status as the new star of Malawi football with an impressive display in an explosive TNM Super League Blantyre derby at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Chester, who beat a late fitness test after an injury scare during national team training, was the architect of Wanderers' attack and picked his third man-of-the-match award in a roll in recognition of his excellent performance.

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch--actually the 23 year-old was the last Wanderers player to emerge from the tunnel--Bullets were on their toes trying to tame his terrifying pace, superb touch and he is clinical in his shots

Bullets ended up conceding free-kicks as Chester was a victim of agriculture tackles from the league leaders.

Wanderers signed playmaker Chester from Azam Tigers where he spent six seasons.

The matchmaker said he is proud to be a Nomads, saying Wanderers is his childhood team.

" I have always wanted to play for this team because as a boy, this is the club that I supported."

The TNM Super League second round showdown ended one-all after Bullets' Fischer Kondowe cancelled Esau Kanyenda's first-half strike.

