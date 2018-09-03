Malawi: China-Malawi Ties Bearing Fruits, Says Mutharika - President Visits Malawian Doctors and Nurses in Shaanxi

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has said he is pleased to note that his government's bold decision some years ago to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China (PRC) is bearing desired fruits.

Malawi switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China in 2008.

President Mutharika was speaking when he met the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Shaanxi Province in China, Hu Heping on Saturday Sptermber 1, 2018.

Mutharika said it was worth noting that among the many areas of cooperation between Lilongwe and Beijing, China is also helping Malawi enhance its human resources base in the area of health by providing training to Malawian medical practitioners and students.

"The training being provided to our people here will go along way in assisting many Malawians in our hospitals. We don't take such a gesture from you for granted," Mutharika told Hu.

In response, Hu Heping who is also the acting Governor of the Province assured President Mutharika of continued support from the province to the people of Malawi adding that the Shaanxi Province is looking for deeper corporation between it and Malawi.

"Malawi is one of our best friends in Africa. And both Shaanxi and Malawi have many things to share for the benefit of the two partners. We need a deeper coporation in many other areas between Shaanxi and Malawi," said Hu.

In Shaanxi, President Mutharika took time to visit Malawian medical practitioners and interns that have been enrolled at the Shaanxi Hospital for further studies.

The students assured President Mutharika that the training opportunity in China is timely and relevant to Malawi needs and that the knowledge they shall gain, shall be used to improve medical service delivery in Malawi.

While still at the hospital, President Mutharika and the First Lady were also taken through a demonstration of online medical diagnosis system link between Shaanxi hospital which is to be used by Malawian and Chinese doctors in consulting each other to conduct medical diagnosis and procedures on-line.

The Malawian medical practitioners are also being trained on this facility.

President Mutharika also visited the Emperor Quinshihuang's Mausoleum which is a cultural world heritage site in Shaanxi Provence.

Shaanxi is located in Northwestern China and has a population of 32 Million people.

President Mutharika is in China Beijing for the 2018 Forum for China Africa Corporation (FOCAC) which officially opens on Monday 3rd September 2018.