Malawi: Mzuni Beat Civil Sporting Club, Still in Relegation Zone

Mzuzu University Football Club on Sunday breathed a sigh of relief when they beat Civil Sporting Club at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League encounter although they still lie third from the bottom on the log table.

The Green Intellectuals looked well composed from the word go, solid in defence and attacking purposefully in numbers.

Just 18 minutes into the game, a decent cross from the left found Ghanaian Michael Tetteh who skilfully nodded the ball past goalkeeper Tione Tembo to put the students in front.

In the 29th minute, another beautiful, purposeful and pinpoint cross from Luckson Sangano on the left found Rhamadan Mtafu whose diving header was a marvel to watch as the piece of leather kissed the visitors' net for the second time to give the students a 2 nil cushion.

The Lilongwe giants had no clue to the students' magic until referee Misheck Juba blew for recess.

In the second half, Civil Sporting Club technical panel made three substitutions. Isaac Msiska and Chisomo Mbozanani were pulled out in the 53rd minute for Fletcher Bandawe and Henry Msowoya respectively; while dread rocked Patrick Thupi paved way for Ranken Mwale in the 64th minute.

Just three minutes onto the field of play, Ranken Mwale was given a decent through ball but alone in front of the goalmouth and unmarked, miserably shot wide.

But captain of the side, Raphael Phiri, reduced the arrears in style in the 70th minute with a marvellous scissors kick inside the six metre box which goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira never attempted to save. 2-1 it ended in favour of Mzuni Football Club.

The technical panel for Civil Sporting Club refused to grant a post match interview to journalists, saying the journalists should talk to referee Misheck Juba, an indication that they were not satisfied with Juba's officiation.

Mzuni head coach, Gilbert Chirwa, told Nyasa Times that he told his charges to have confidence in building up attacks and the decent crosses from counterattacks did the magic right in the first half.

"We have always been playing well despite losing some of our games. This win gives us confidence that we can escape relegation," added Chirwa.

The students are still on position 14, third from the bottom of the log, with 18 points from 20 games while Civil Sporting Club is on position 5 with 27 points, also from 20 games.