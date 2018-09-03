Liberia: WFP, Partners to Boost Food Security in Liberia

The World Food Program (WFP) in collaboration with its partners has conducted a two-day workshop in Bong County aimed at boosting food security and improving the productivity of smallholder farmers in Liberia.

The workshop, which was held under the Smallholder Agriculture Development Project (SHAD-P) initiative, was implemented by Samaritan's Purse International Relief, and SHAD-P, which is funded by the Japanese Government.

The workshop brought together 750 small holders farmers as well as stakeholders, including cooperating partners, counterparts and local government in order to enhance and strengthen the capacity of farmers.

Disclosing this on a local radio talk show in Monrovia recently, WFP Program Policy Officer Michael Musili said the workshop was basically aimed at empowering smallholder farmers in promoting agriculture practices for enhanced food production.

Musili stated that the program also seeks to empower vulnerable youth and women to engage in agriculture production and to have access to facilities for increased production of rice and other staple food commodities.

"WFP is here to work with the Government and partners to help farmers produce food they consume and be the best farmers and also help to produce the best in order to help decrease Liberia's reliance on imported rice," he said

Meanwhile, WFP and the Government of Liberia have expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their generous support to the SHAD-P initiative and smallholder farmers in Liberia.