Liberia: Sinoe Gets New County Health Officer

The Ministry of Health has appointed a new County Health Officer (CHO) for Sinoe County to steer the affairs of the county health team.

Dr. Jonathan Flomo, former medical director of the government-run hospital in Sinoe, takes over as CHO, replacing Dr. John S. Dodeh, who held the post for the past four years.

Speaking in Greenville during the farewell and turning over ceremony, Dr. Dodeh thanked citizens of the county for the cordial working relationship that existed between them during his tenure.

"I personally want to take this time to thank all of you our citizens and my able health workers for the successful four years of working relationship we have observed," Dr. Dodeh stressed.

"Government work, especially at the level of the health ministry, we expect change of assignment; and I have been transferred to Lofa County as CHO to run the Lofa county health team," the outgoing CHO explained.

He urged citizens and health officials of the county to work with the incoming county health officer in enhancing operations of the F.J. Grant Hospital.

He thanked the county legislative caucus, particularly Senator Milton Teahjay, for his numerous support to the hospital, noting that Senator Teahjay "will never be forgotten in the history of the county health team."

Dr. Dodeh concluded by thanking the Weah-led government for the level of attention given to promoting and supporting various health centers across the country.

In remarks, the incoming CHO, Dr. Flomo, thanked his predecessor for the work well done and assured his colleagues that he will follow the footsteps of Dr. Dodeh in moving the hospital forward.

Dr. Flomo called on citizens of the county to work collectively in making the hospital a better place.

In remarks on behalf of the local county leadership, the Assistant Superintendent for Development, Madam Barbra Moore Kieh, pledged the local leadership's commitment to working with the new CHO as another way of promoting the county health sector.

The ceremony, which was held in the conference room of the FJ Grant Hospital in Greenville, brought together representatives of line ministries, health workers, and a cross-section of Sinoe citizens.