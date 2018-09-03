Africa: 'No Political Cords to China-Africa Economic Ties' - Official

On the margins of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, Qian Keming, has reaffirmed that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa is void of political conditions.

"The cooperation has no political strings attached and is of win-win and equal nature," a New China News Agency dispatch from Beijing quotes Qian as saying.

According to the dispatch, the Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce made the statement when he addressed a news conference in Beijing.

The economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa has improved infrastructure, created jobs, and enhanced people's livelihoods in Africa, while having helped Chinese enterprises, products, and standards go abroad, Qian noted.

He said Chinese investments in Africa are largely in the form of infrastructure projects and are valuable assets that will bring benefits to Africa's future economic growth.

According to him, while making investments, China will select more projects that generate economic benefits, create jobs, and increase taxes and exports.

The Chinese official assured that China will help and strengthen Africa's internal drive for economic development, and share its experience in infrastructure construction with African countries.

Leaders and entrepreneurs from over 40 African countries, including Liberia, are currently meeting in Beijing, China to discuss a wide range of global issues at the 2018 Poverty Reduction and Development Conference of the Forum on

China-Africa Cooperation.

Amidst Liberia's demand for much needed economic revitalization, healthcare delivery and infrastructural development, among other needed requirements to accelerate the nation's overall growth and prosperity, it is anticipated that President George Manneh Weah will put forth the nation's grim situation in harmony with the agenda of the summit and even beyond.

Reported to be the third poorest country in the world, Liberia currently has a populist regime led by Weah, who is widely regarded as an embodiment of the grassroots majority, having grown up in a slum community along the coast of Monrovia, a situation which many believe places him in the right position to expound the dire condition of the oldest African republic.

The forum, which is being held under the framework of the "Belt and Road Initiative," is aimed at strengthening exchanges between and amongst leaders of Africa and China, geared towards helping African countries train more young talents in the areas of poverty reduction and the eradication of disease.