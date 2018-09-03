Liberia: 'Cybercrimes Is a Threat'

A week long delocalization meeting of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) parliament has officially ended in Liberia with calls for member states to develop national legislations on fighting cybercrimes in all ECOWAS member States.

Cybercrime is any criminal activity that involves a computer, networked device or a network. Although most cybercrimes are carried out in order to generate profit for the cybercriminals, some cybercrimes are carried out against computers or devices directly to damage or disable them, while others use computers or networks to spread illegal information, images or other materials and sometimes manipulate elections results.

The meeting under the theme, "Contribution of ICTs to the Regional Integration Process - Status of Implementation, challenges and prospects of an ECOWAS Community Radio and Television Station," brought together officials from the sub-region. It was organized by the Joint Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Education, Science and Technology, Labor, Employment, Youth, Sport & Culture.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha CISSE LO, said the need to prioritize ICTs programs in the region needs not be overly emphasized.

Speaking through a translator, Mr. CISSE LO indicated that the successful conduct of the meeting clearly indicates that leaders within the sub-region are ready and willing to work together for the common good of the region.

For his part, the Speaker of Liberia's House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, said the ECOWAS radio should be used to tell the African stories.

"The whole issue of the ECOWAS Radio should be for constructive information and entertainment so the African people must be able to tell their own story. You should not only propagate the story that you hear but you must also entertain. And I must give thanks to the great people of the ECOWAS radio for that thought of propagating constructively the African stories," Speaker Chambers indicated.

At the same time, the Liberian lawmaker has also called for increase in the number of women at the level of the ECOWAS Parliament, stressing that women too have the power to proffer greater ideas aimed at moving the parliament forward.

"We hope in the years to come we will have more females, joining the West African parliamentary body. First we must have planted them within our various parliamentary bodies. It also means that there must be positive discrimination. Discrimination is a bad word but if you positively discriminate, that means some of those things that man should do, we take them away and give them to women," he noted amid applause from the gathering.

At the end of the meeting, members of the Joint Committee reiterated the importance of ICT, radio and television broadcasting as a useful and valuable tool and medium for not only the efficient work of our institutions in ECOWAS, but as instruments for furtherance of the vision, mission, and actions and programs of integrating our countries, economies and peoples into a peaceful, secure and democratic region, with entrenched values of good governance, rule of law and human rights in the region.

In pursuit of efficient ICT instruments for use in the integration endeavors, the Joint Committee says it is of the view that ECOWAS should not limit itself to its current programs and partners only.

Meanwhile, a communiqué mandating member states to develop National Cyber security Strategies in all ECOWAS Member States was also adopted at the end of the meeting as well as ensuring that member states implement effectively the elimination of roaming charges and also to abolish termination charges being levied by some countries in the region.

"It is believed that the net for potential collaborators and assistance should be widening to explore other experienced and renowned institutions in this domain for their support and assistance. As a result, the Joint Committee mandated Senator Forster OGALA, who has over the years been requesting for assistance and support from the United Nation Space and Satellite Agency (UNITAR), to work with the administration and provide them with detailed information that could be used to develop a proposal for UNITAR to sponsor a meeting and a study on how effectively they can assist ECOWAS and its various institutions in its drive for maximum utilization of ICT for implementing the programs of integration of the region. Another potential partner is K-NET an indigenous African company based in Ghana, and has been demonstrating its technological and ICT capabilities in this meeting we are concluding here in Monrovia. K-NET has developed cost effective ICT services incorporating data, voice and internet supported by satellite transmission to support ECOWAS in all its management and program implementation activities K-NET also has the capacity to migrate the ECOWAS Radio and Television to member states, and they can combine the radio and try as the same technology will be used, and its more cost effective,"