Liberia: Csa Boss Calls for Staffs Efficiency

It is a well-known fact that an efficient and effective civil service will have an upshot, a public service that meets the needs of the citizenry, especially the less fortunate. And so, the Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, (CSA) Laurine Wede Johnson has beseeched staffers to roll up their sleeves and ensure that tasks are performed with efficiency and effectiveness.

"Firstly, let me use this opportunity to say a big thank you to all of you for being very receptive to me since I took over as Director-General. I am grateful and I am happy to work with all of you; as we begin this new administration, I am encouraging all of you to join me in making CSA great again. I am sure together, we can achieve more", she told a general staff meeting at the CSA Headquarters in Monrovia.

She opined "now and going forward, I am encouraging all to please take attendance at work very serious, because it will help us to effectively and efficiently deliver on our mandates and functions".

On the issue of improved welfare of employees, the CSA Director-General mentioned "we are working to repair our employees' transport bus in the shortest period. We will also be setting up a small committee of three (3) persons to review and recommend a Third Party Insurance Company for personnel coverage since NASSCORP is not taking care of all our insurance needs. We started our NASSCORP monthly 4% salary contribution of August 2018 for Social Security".

She added "we are encouraging Employment Services, Management Services, Human Resource Management Information System and Pay, Benefits & Pensions Directorates to please respond to all requests coming from various ministries, agencies and commissions in a timely manner, because our performances will be judged by our level of efficiency and effectiveness to these correspondences".

I have started to engage with stakeholders to increase the efficiency, effectiveness and professionalize the civil service. As an agency responsible for improving the human resources, service delivery, effectiveness and efficiency of the government, I intend planning human capacity needs, recruiting qualified civil servants, provide training and development to enhance performance management and career development for all civil servants across Liberia.

Additionally, the CSA provides policy advice to the Government of Liberia in key areas of the Civil Service including organization, staffing, pay and benefits, pension, conditions of service and human resources development. Ultimately, the CSA ensures that the Liberian civil service is competent, professional and motivated and that it meets the workforce needs of the government and delivers quality, efficient services to the people of Liberia" she added.

Meanwhile, employees of the Civil Service Agency have praised President George Manneh Weah for appointing a Director-General who they say is very opened, transparent, and competent enough to deliver.