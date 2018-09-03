Liberia: Weah Pushes for $3 Billion

Today, the Liberian leader will address FOCAC and is expected outline his government's development agenda, the growth potential of the Liberian economy through trade and commerce, the need to solidify ties with China and many other key areas. Stronger cooperation between Africa and China, mutually beneficial engagement for development and prosperity will be highlighted by Pres. Weah.

Beijing, China- President George M. Weah is in Beijing, China ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) lobbying with President Xi Jinping and the government of the People's Republic of China for more than $3 Billion United Sates Dollars to support his development plans with a huge emphasis on roads connectivity.

Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe told an exclusive interview at the weekend that the money will be acquired through innovative financing which will be a combination of bilateral grants and concessional loans. The government strategy is to access financing for its development projects from a variety of sources including the soon to be announced FOCAC funding mechanisms, concessional loans from China Export-Import Bank, the China Development Bank and through investments from the One Belt One Road Initiative once Liberia gets admitted. "The President and the rest of the delegation are making a great push. We are very optimistic that we will meet our target. And Liberia will gain maximally", the Minister averred.

"The USD54 Million is an initial grant from China which we greatly appreciate, but it is just a precursor to the huge support we intend to secure from China to support development in Liberia", Minister Nagbe said.

When asked to comment on statements by some critics that Liberia got peanuts compared to Ghana and Sierra Leone, the Minister said, "Those who made such comments must either be naive or just intellectually dishonest, because this year's FOCAC allocation for Africa has not even been announced yet. The way this works is that the Chinese announces a ballpark figure and then countries, through bilateral engagements acquire concessional funding for national projects, Nagbe said.

According to the Liberian Information Minister, Ghana signed the MOU for that 2billon power project over a year ago; calling on critics to do some research.

Weah's Meeting with President Xi

During his meeting with President Xi on Saturday September 1, 2018, the Liberian leader said his Chinese counterpart confirmed that China has received a copy of the zero draft of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development which the Liberian government had submitted to the Chinese side for comments and promised to align China's development roadmap for Liberia with the plan.

According to China Daily President Xi said friendship between China and Liberia serves the fundamental interests of the two counties and the two peoples.

China appreciates the firm and clear-cut position of President Weah and Liberia's new government on the one-China principle and is willing to enhance exchanges at all levels, said Xi.

China will strengthen bilateral cooperation on various fields including poverty reduction, agriculture, infrastructure construction and health, said Xi, adding that the two countries should continue to show mutual understanding and support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

China has helped promote Liberia's peace process and will continue to stand up and speak for Liberia in multilateral institutions, said Xi.

"Mr. President used to be a world football star and is deeply loved by Chinese fans," said Xi, hoping the Liberian president will use his special influence to promote the sports and youth exchanges between the two countries.

Weah said Liberia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is grateful for China's valuable support, especially the selfless help in Liberia's fight against the Ebola epidemic.

The mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the Liberian people. Liberia supports and is willing to take part in the Belt and Road cooperation, said Weah.

Weah said Liberia supports China hosting the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, adding that he is willing to make more contributions to enhance friendship between the two peoples.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents by their respective foreign Ministers.

FOCAC and President Weah's Engagement

On Monday September 3, 2018 the Liberian leader will address FOCAC and is expected outline his government's development agenda, the growth potential of the Liberian economy through trade and commerce, the need to solidify ties with China and many other key areas. Stronger cooperation between Africa and China, mutually beneficial engagement for development and prosperity will top the President's message at the forum today.

The Liberian President will join his Chinese counterpart and other African heads of state to also hold talks with Chinese business leaders at a round table forum before the FOCAC address.

The African Continent has been in shadows for centuries, looking to the West for aid that will help propel key development initiatives. Getting aid for several projects from the West has been the way for most of Africa. Over the last three decades, China has demonstrated as one of the major players in global economic, trade and geopolitical policy decision across the continent of Africa. China has given support and needed aid to Africa ranging from bilateral scholarships, infrastructure development, science and technology, as well as trade and commerce. Most African nations see China as a major frontier for needed aid and bilateral assistance in key development areas. For instance, Liberia like many other African nations has not fallen short of Beijing gesture. Over the last decade the small West African nation has benefited from the People's Republic of China cooperation.

Soccer Legend George M. Weah, turned President who inherited a broken economy and a bad fiscal regime, has been doing everything to reassure the population, and restore confidence in the business community by initiating changes in the monetary and fiscal sphere of Liberia. President Weah has also been making efforts to breach the Country's huge infrastructure gaps including roads which are key to transform Liberia's poverty stricken population into a potential middle class nation by the end of 2025.

Roads for Weah are the most essential tool to expanding key economic corridors across Liberia.

This Week, the Liberian Leader led a delegation of senior government officials to Beijing, the Chinese Capital for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) with key African leaders.

The seventh summit of the FOCAC, which has as its theme: "China and Africa: Towards an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation," runs from September 3 - 5, while the seventh Ministerial Conference takes place on September 2, 2018.