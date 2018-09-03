Tanzania: Inspect Electrical Wiring System, Tanesco Says

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) has appealed to its customers to inspect an electrical wiring system in their houses after every five years to establish if there is any fault in it.

Tanesco Principal Engineer (Safety and Claims) Donart Makingi told 'Daily News' yesterday that periodic electrical wiring system inspection in buildings was vital to prevent fire accidents.

"Customers should also have their houses rewired after every 15 years to maintain safety," he said in just ended Fire and Rescue Week at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma City.

The annual event, which was organised by the Fire and Rescue Brigade brought together various key rescue and safety stakeholders to showcase their works and services.

Mr Makingi noted that even electrical supplies expired, hence a need to rewire houses after every 15 years to maintain safety against fire accidents resulted from electric faults.

He said fire accidents often resulted from poor wiring fitted by electricians, who were not registered by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) or the Contractors Registration Board (CRB).

"Overloading power strip (extension block) can also cause an electrical fault, thus resulting in a building's fire accident," the principal engineer added.

He further said people should only buy quality electrical appliances to prevent any fault in the electrical system in buildings, saying the electrical supplies should be verified by Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).

"We advise customers to report to Tanesco any fault in the electrical system in their buildings to prevent fire accidents," he noted.

Mr Makingi advised customers to consult Tanesco before supplying power to a new room added to a surveyed house because power needs might increase after the new room was connected to power.