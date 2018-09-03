Namibia: Education Behind Bars

PRISONER Verikouje Kapuire who is serving jail time for rape in the Windhoek Correctional Facility had always dodged school when he was young.

That is until the 39-year-old was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison for a rape he committed at Okahandja.

Kapuire is among several prisoners who decided to educate themselves while behind bars.

A nervous-looking Kapuire explained to The Namibian that he was not interested in school as he always ran away from his family when they wanted to enrol him with the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol).

Jail time forced him to take part in literacy and HIV programmes, carpentry and classes on gender-based violence.

When asked about what he has built in prison, he proudly says that he made a grandfather clock.

Kapuire explained that he has a passion for cutting hair, and hopes to open a barbershop once he is released.

Another prisoner is Kamuingona 'Sunny' Kahijambua, a convicted rapist, who also wants to become a better person.

Kahijambua, who is serving a 16-year jail term, was sentenced in 2014.

Wearing a white jersey, shorts and sandals, he explained that he takes part in plumbing and pipefitting classes.

He has already registered his construction and cleaning company, which he plans to manage when he is released from jail.

Kahijambua said he completed Namcol classes in prison in 2016, and currently attends the gender-based violence classes that are facilitated by the programmes' department, which teaches him how to respect women.

The two interviews were explicitly arranged to understand educational programmes offered in prisons, and at least meet an inmate who was involved in distance education.

Safety and security minister Charles Namoloh announced earlier this year that the Namibia Correctional Service enrolled 1 225 inmates for the 2018 academic year in various educational programmes offered across Namibian prisons.

This is despite a shortage of 49 educators. About 580 inmates out of 1 225 are enrolled in the literacy programme, 56 in computer literacy, 348 in the adult upper primary programme, and 119 registered at Namcol for Grade 10.

According to the statistics, 92 inmates enrolled with Namcol for Grade 12, while 30 are studying through various tertiary institutions.

The Namibian also interviewed the outspoken and confident Dumingu Da'Costa (48), a prisoner who was convicted of murder in 2014. He is serving his 20 years' sentence.

Da'Costa walked into the interview room with sunglasses in his hands, which he later explained he needs because his eyes are sensitive to lights.

He shook my hands, smiled and sat for the interview in a room that, just like the entire prison, has camera surveillance.

Da'Costa explains that he spent nine years in custody since 2005, waiting to be convicted, but was eventually sentenced in July 2014 for murder.

He is reluctant to mention details about the crime because he has already made peace with it.

Da'Costa said he was not allowed to participate in any educational programmes in the first two years of his sentencing.

Eager to get involved more since he had known mechanical engineering, Da'Costa said he approached the prisons' management with proposals on mechanical engineering and vocational training.

Unfortunately, the administration has not been able to assist him due to other commitments that they have.

After being advised by an inmate, he decided to study law. Since the facility does not cover interest-based studies, Da'Costa said he sold his house to pay the costs.

However, he was disappointed when he was convicted because he wouldn't be allowed to practise.

Law school graduates who want to practise as lawyers in Namibia need to write exams, something which is not open for convicted criminals.

"It was a big blow for me because I studied for a purpose, " he said.

He added that his studies helped him to assist fellow inmates in understanding their court cases.

Showing no defeat from the low blow, he enrolled at Triumphant College in 2016 to study a master of business administration degree due to his passion for business.

At the moment, he is at his se-cond level of his diploma in business.

"There is a deficit when it comes to rehabilitation programmes; only a few can do them," he explained, adding that some offenders are not active in educational programmes at all.

"Not everyone gets a chance to work at the workshop; less than 200 out of around 1 000 inmates," Da'Costa explained.

He added that there is a lot of potential in this facility, but the government is not doing enough to use them. He also proposed that prisoners could construct bricks to build houses or make chairs for schools or churches.

Da'Costa is currently writing motivational books but wishes that he had a laptop to edit his work as that would make it easier.

"The papers are piling up," he noted with a smile as he indicated with his hands how high the papers are now.

FIXER

Our final interview was with Allen Camm (34), who was convicted for fraud and theft at Swakopmund on 17 October 2014.

The electrician was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Camm is so busy that he came late for the interview.

As he walked into the room, he apologised for the way that he looked, like he was coming from the workshop.

He later explained that that morning, he fixed two pots which were going to Swakopmund.

Camm said he was admitted to the Walvis Bay Correctional Facility on 20 October 2014.

As he explained the incidents which led him to the facility in Windhoek, the reporter noticed that Camm precisely recounts all events, with dates and the day of the week. When asked why he did that, he replied that dates are important to him.

"I want to remember so that I do not follow the same route," he said.

Throughout the interview, Camm sat firmly in his chair and rarely moved around.

He said the day when he was sentenced, he saw an advertisement in a newspaper to study construction engineering, and that's how he knew what he wanted to do next.

Camm said he sent a message to his mother through his aunts since they were at the trial, and informed them that he wanted to study construction engineering on distant mode.

"This is what I want to do," he added. Camm received his certificate level qualification in June this year.

For the studies, his mother paid monthly instalments, and a good Samaritan paid the examination fees.

Camm said he didn't know much about electrical installations when he came to Windhoek. But now with his new knowledge, he can fix stoves and pots, which practical experience he gets at the prison.

He also fixes the lights in the corridors, the air-conditioners and security lights, amongst others.

"I fix everything that I can see," Camm said with a chuckle.

The government manages 13 prisons across Namibia, and there have been calls by the public to make prisoners more productive.