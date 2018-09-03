03 sept. 2018 14:16

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Richard Albright held an audience with the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, Friday August 31, 2018.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Richard Albright has assessed the humanitarian situation in Cameroon. He made the assessment during a recent working visit to the county.

The United States diplomat held an audience with the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, Friday August 31. He was accompanied to the in camera meeting by the US Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin.

"I have been to the Minawawo Refugee camp in the Far North. I have seen the great progress in caring for the large population of Nigerian refugees. They are being cared for by UN agencies and NGOs. I am very pleased with the cooperation between those agencies and the government of Cameroon to address the needs of these populations. We have also been able to support these operations," Richard Albright told reporters after the audience.

The diplomat disclosed that the US has an envelope of US$ 85 million for assistance in Cameroon for the year 2017- 2018 to support humanitarian operations in the Far North and other parts of the country. It should be noted that Richard Albright has a wide experience in managing humanitarian and security issues as well as economic policy and development.

The US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) is one of the State Department's bureau that focuses on a particular issue wherever it arises around the world. The outfit is focussed on refugees, migrants, and conflict victims. Their goal is to protect people, who are often living in quite dangerous conditions.

The mission of the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) is to provide protection, ease suffering, and resolve the plight of persecuted and uprooted people around the world on behalf of the American people by providing life-sustaining assistance, working through multilateral systems to build global partnerships, promoting best practices in humanitarian response, and ensuring that humanitarian principles are thoroughly integrated into US foreign and national security policy.