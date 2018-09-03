3 September 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: PUL Condemns Threat Against Journalist

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has joined its biggest auxiliary, the Reporters Association of Liberia in condemning recent death threat against FrontPage Africa journalist Bettie Johnson M'bayo.

According to FrontPage Africa's Management, the two strange cell numbers (0881790190/0777 519 212) used to issue the death threat against the respected journalist belonged to Cllr. Charles Abdullai.

Ms. Bettie Johnson M'bayo informed the PUL that she received two separate calls from the lawyer, threatening to kill her in the period which spends from now to September 15 if she does not stop writing on his client.

The reporter said the second call from Cllr. Abdullai became loud and threatened to kidnap one of her children if she fails to slow down on reporting on his client.

In this regard, the Press Union of Liberia joins the Reporters Association in demanding a speedy investigation in the unprincipled conduct of the Liberian Lawyer.

The Union is calling on the Ministry of Justice with the Police included and the Liberia National Bar Association to act within the realm of the laws of Liberia in a matter which has the potential to negatively profile the country.

The Press Union of Liberia is at the same time urging Journalist M'bayo to remain rigorous and fearless in the discharge of her duty to humanity.

Liberia

Weah Pushes for $3 Billion

Today, the Liberian leader will address FOCAC and is expected outline his government's development agenda, the growth… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.