Malawi, Mozambique Strengthen Security Relations

There is possibility of a stronger security relationship between Malawi Police and their counterparts in Mozambique following meetings the two parties have been holding in the country.

In Chikwawa, the meeting was held Friday at Hope Lodge in the district that saw the participation by Malawi's Immigration Department, Lengwe National Park representatives, officers from Chikwawa Police Station and those from Doa District in Mozambique.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chikwawa Police Station Officer in-Charge (OC), Assistant Commissioner Dave Chingwalu said the aim of the meeting was to strengthen the relationship between officers from Doa and those from Chikwawa District in Malawi.

"There are a lot of crimes committed in both districts. When a suspect commits an offence in Malawi, especially in our boarder district Chikwawa, they likely escape to Doa in Mozambique and such also happens in Mozambique.

"So, our meeting today strives to assist each other on the repatriation of these suspects whenever they are arrested in both countries," said Chingwalu.

According to Chikwawa OC, the common incidences taking place in both districts are theft of livestock, sexual offences and murder.

"In Chikwawa District, we record livestock theft cases almost on a daily basis and in most cases, the suspects involved sneak into Doa. In addition, there is heavy wanton cutting down of trees inside Lengwe National Park caused by people from both sides.

"So, we decided that we discuss and get ourselves involved in dealing with such vices," said Chingwalu.

On his part, Head of Police in the districts of Doa, Zobwe and Villa in Mozambique, Commandant Arindo Domingos Deves said it was proper to bring together the two sides so that they could critically discuss security issues affecting them.

He said if, indeed, there was that collaboration between the two parties, the insecurity threats would be a thing of the past.

"We wanted to seriously look at livestock theft and encroachment issues at Lengwe National Park among many others.

We believe that if we coordinate on these issues between us and our counterparts in Malawi, we will be able to end them," he saidThere was also a similar meeting in Angonia District in Mozambique on the same day involving Malawi Police and their Mozambican counterparts.

The meeting had the same objective-to fight cross border crime.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, told Malawi News Agency the meeting took place following an invitation from Mozambique and was held under the theme "Working together, the only tool to combat crime."

"The meeting was aimed at enhancing the good working relationship between the two sister countries and map the way forward in exploring ways that may create a win-win situation for the two countries while creating a no-safe-haven for criminals along the borders of the two countries," said Chigalu.

The 17 member delegation from Malawi (Immigration officers, Malawi Revenue Authority officers and police officers from Dedza and Ntcheu) was led by Ntcheu Police Officer In-Charge, John Nkhoma and Dedza Police Officer In-Charge Emmie Soko.

In his presentation, Nkhoma lamented the tendency by some Malawians and Mozambicans living along the borders for blocking the M1 Road at Kachipeya area with the intention to steal from motorists.

The Police Officer In-Charge for Angonia Province, Matias Kutumberto, promised to look into issues shared by the Malawian delegation and promised to change for the betterment of the two countries.

The delegates that met in Angonia have since agreed to hold a similar meeting in Ntcheu on November 30, 2018 where they are expected to set up a body that will be responsible for monitoring progress on the discussed issues.