Tanzania: Court Orders Fresh Hearing of Over 1bn/ - Tax Appeal

THE Court of Appeal has ordered fresh hearing of tax appeal of 1.03bn/- Value Added Tax (VAT) payment to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) lodged by Tanelec Limited, a company dealing in manufacturing and distribution of electrical transformers and switches.

A panel comprising Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma and Justices Augustine Mwarija and Richard Mziray ruled in favour of the company after allowing its appeal case against the findings of the Tax Revenue Appeals Board and that of the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal on the matter.

The justices noted that during the hearing of the tax appeal before the board and later on the tribunal the company, as the appellant, was denied the fundamental right to be heard in determining the tax dispute against the TRA commissioner general, the respondent.

"We shall allow this appeal and order the Tax Revenue Appeals Board at Arusha to hear afresh (the tax appeal) between Tanelec Limited and the commissioner general of TRA," they declared in their judgment delivered in Dodoma Capital City recently.

The justices noted from their perusal of the records that the counsel for the appellant was right to express his deep concern over the way the board and later the Tribunal relied on documents the board had received and acted on, while in the boardroom composing its judgment.

They said excerpts from the judgment of the board illustrated how it analysed the appellant's tax returns and invoices, casting doubt on such matters as the identity of the suppliers of management fees, the nature of imported services, which the appellant would probably have clarified had he been summoned for hearing.

"While on the one hand the tribunal accepted that the right to be heard is an integral part of ordinary courts, on the other hand it denied the appellant same right on explanation that the board has been given wide powers and should be noted that it is not bound by rules of evidence," they noted.

According to the justices, it seems clear from decisions of the Court that the right to be heard is not exclusively meant for ordinary courts as even the Tax Revenue Appeals Board and the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal share the duty to accord parties their right to be heard.

"In view of the clear stand, which this court took in (previous) cases to the effect that the right of a party to be heard before an adverse action or decision is taken against such a party, is a basic constitutional duty and that any violation of which nullifies the entire proceedings," they said.

At some point in time, the TRA commissioner general, whose main function is to levy and collect tax for and on behalf of the government of the United Republic of Tanzania, conducted on the tax affairs of the appellant for 2009 to 2012.