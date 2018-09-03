Tanzania: Netherlands to Support Tanzania's Fishing Sector

THE Netherlands has promised to support Tanzania's fishing industry, by establishing a model farm at Kigamboni in Dar es Salaam for teaching purposes.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Netherlands Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Jeroen Verheul, said his government believed that a model farm would be the driving force towards modern fish keeping, as many farmers would gain practical training from it.

"We have decided to participate in various economic activities, including flower farming, poultry, Irish potato farming and fish keeping," he said.

Ambassador Verheul made the remarks after briefly meeting and holding discussions with a delegation of Tanzanians who were recently in Kenya to learn modern methods of fish keeping from their Kenyan counterparts.

"Kenyans have made strides in the area of fish keeping; so it was an opportunity for those who went there for learning purposes," said the Ambassador, adding that Tanzania stood a better chance of bringing about changes in the sector.

The Kenya tour group, sponsored by the Netherlands Embassy, included officials from the ministry of livestock and fisheries and the Southern Agriculture Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT).

The Ambassador said that Netherlands was experienced in the area and was willing to cooperate with public and private organisations in production, trade and transportation of various agricultural produce.

"We will bring companies from Netherlands that will teach staff from Tanzanian companies on better ways of improving agricultural activities," he said.

The Ambassador also hailed SAGCOT for the efforts it was making in improving agriculture in the country in a bid to attain the President Magufuli-driven objective of attaining middle-income country status by 2025.

The Director of Aquaculture Division in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Mahika, who was team leader of the group that toured Kenya, thanked the Embassy.

He pointed out that fish keeping technologies used in Kenya were available in Tanzania, adding that experts were also available.

The SAGCOT Head of Clusters and Partnership, Ms Maria Ijumba, said the tour had provided opportunities for learning better ways of fish keeping.

She hailed the partnership between the government and private sector, adding that it was vital in achieving vision 2025 of middle-income and industrial country status.

Dr Christopher Israel, an extension officer, said the technological gap between Kenya and Tanzania was not big. "What we are required to do is to train our farmers.

I believe with appropriate knowledge fish keeping will be modernised," he said.