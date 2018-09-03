Tanzania: Church Organisation Regains Piece of Land

THE Registered Trustees of Holy Spirit Sisters Tanzania, a religious organisation that conducts spiritual and charitable activities under the Roman Catholic Church in Moshi Diocese, has regained ownership of a piece of land previously occupied by 137 villagers in Sanya Juu in Kilimanjaro Region.

The positive development comes after the Court of Appeal allowed an appeal lodged by the Holy Sisters, the appellant, to oppose the judgment of the High Court, which had ruled in favour of the villagers, who were respondents in the matter.

"This appeal succeeds with an order that the appellant is hereby declared the lawful owner of the suit land, save for that portion comprised in Kilari Primary School which was donated to the local government," Justices Kipenka Mussa, Augustine Mwarija and Sivangilwa Mwangesi, declared.

During hearing of the appeal, the respondents had maintained, among other things, that they were given the farm land with title No. 336/2 as a grant by Mr Malham Ulyate, who had been owning the same since 1959, after he had failed to pay their dues when they were working as labourers in the said farmland.

Having occupied the suit land for over 60 years, the respondents had contended, therefore, that they had acquired the same by adverse possession.

In their judgment delivered in Arusha City recently, the justices of the appeals court, the highest temple of justice in Tanzania, ruled to the contrary.

They noted that the dispute in the case was only with respect to the ownership of the suit land, but the High Court Judge seemingly unreservedly allowed the respondent's claim of having acquired the farm by way of a grant.

The justices were of the firm view that the grant so extended to the respondents, was so vital a factual detail for the resolution of the conflict and for that matter the High Court judge was enjoined to make a finding on it upon due consideration of the whole of the evidence.

"That was not done and, as it turned out, the finding that the suit land was acquired by the respondents by way of a grant from Mr Ulyate was grounded upon a paucity of evidence obtained from the respondents alone," they said.

According to the justices, going by the testimony, in 2010 the appellant applied to the Registrar of Titles for new certificates for Title deed No. 7311 and 13986 on account that the originals were misplaced.

As regard to Title No. 7311, there was further application to subdivide the farms into six portions. They observed that the Registrar acceded to the application and upon division, which was registered on December 27, 2011 the farms of Title 7311 were renamed as Numbers 336/2/1, 336/2/2, 336/3/3, 336/4, 336/6 and 336/7.

"To say the least, the respondents' claim that farm 336/2 had not been transferred to the (appellant) is frowned.

To this end, the claim that the respondents acquired the suit land by way of a grant from Mr Ulyate was unsubstantiated and, if at all, the same stood on discounted facts," the justices said.

During the trial, they further noted, the case of the respondents was grounded upon an alleged agreement which was inoperative, not only for lack of approval, but also for lack of writing.

Accordingly, they said, the trial judge seriously non-directed himself on such legal requirement and consequently lent himself on an alleged agreement which was unenforceable and could not be said that Mr Ulyate's title to farm No. 366/2 was lawfully granted to the respondents.

"In our well-considered opinion, neither can it be lawfully claimed that the respondents' occupation of the suit land amounted to adverse possession.

Possession and occupation of land for a considerable period of time do not in themselves automatically give rise to a claim of adverse possession," they ruled.