Tanzania: Zimamoto Command Isles' Best Eight League

ZIMAMOTO have regained Isles Best Eight helm following their 2-1 win over Hardrock in a thrilling encounter held here over the weekend at the Amaan Stadium.

The victory earned Zimamoto 22 points that firmly placed them at the pilot seat. The win was a good consolation for Zimamoto team after losing 1-0 to KVZ in their previous game.

The match was tough but highly entertaining as both teams played well in all 90 minutes. But no team had netted a goal until the breather. It took Zimamoto 15 minutes after the resumption to open their goal account through Hassan Said.

The goal awakened Zimamoto players who increased efforts, frequently raiding their opponents goal in a search for the second goal.

Their efforts paid off in the 63rd minute when Saidi saw the back of the opponents' net with a superb finish to notch the only brace of the match. Hardrock woke up from a slumber after conceding the second goal, but poor finishing saw most of their efforts wasted.

They, however, managed to reduce the margin with a consolation goal netted by Philipo Dennis Malembeka in the 65th minute. KVZ and Jamhuri fought to a goal-less draw in the second game held at the same venue later evening.

At Gombani Stadium in Pemba, JKU and Mafunzo suffered defeats from Mwenge and Opec respectively. JKU who played their match at 2:00 pm lost 3-2 to Mwenge as Mafunzo bowed to Opec with a 1-0 loss in the later game held at the same venue.

After the weekend games, JKU are placed second behind Zimamoto with 21 points while KVZ have remained third with 19 points. Opec are at the bottom of the table with 6 points despite winning their latest match.