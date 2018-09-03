INTEREST rates charged by banks on loans eased further to an average of 17.46 per cent in the quarter ended June pushing up credit to private sector as some commercial banks reduced benchmark lending rates.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Economic Bulletin for the quarter ended June shows that banks charged an average of 17.69 per cent interest in the previous quarter and 17.84 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The falling lending rates thus impacted into the improved credit to the private sector that grew by 4.0 per cent in the year to June, up from 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent in the year ending March and June last year, respectively.

During the quarter under review, banks' credit to personal activities, building and construction, hotel and restaurants, transport and communication, and mining and quarrying activities increased, while loans to tourism, trade and agricultural activities declined.

Personal loans registered a significant increase, reflecting reclassification of salaried loans previously treated as part of loans to other services in favour of health and education.

Personal loans and trade activities continued to account for the largest share in banks' credit to private sector, accounting for 27.4 per cent and 20.5 per cent, respectively.

Also during the period under review, the overall deposits rate declined to an average of 8.37 per cent in the quarter ending June from 8.99 per cent and 10.26 per cent in the quarter ending March and June in the previous year respectively.

One-year lending rate decreased by 68 basis points from the rate registered in the quarter ending June last year to 17.95 per cent, while one-year deposits rate declined by 316 basis points to an average of 8.93 per cent.

As a result of this, the spread between one-year lending and deposits rates widened.