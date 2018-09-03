3 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwanza RC Opens Rock City Marathon's Enlisting

MWANZA Regional Commissioner (RC) John Mongella became the first participant to confirm participation in this year's Rock City Marathon ahead of its showdown at CCM Kirumba Stadium on October 28th.

Speaking during the launch of the athletes' registration exercise in Mwanza over the weekend, Mongella, who was represented by the Nyamagana District Commissioner, Philis Nyimbi said he would participate in the 5-kilometre fun race.

Presenting the greetings from Mongela, Nyimbi said the RC was persuaded to participate in the race because of the underlying vision of the event; to promote the region's tourism and attractions together with promoting athletics in the Lake Zone.

Nyimbi commended the marathon's sponsors among them, Puma Energy Tanzania, Tiper, NMB, Tawa, Tanapa, TTB, NSSF, SDS, Gold Crest, New Mwanza Hotel and CF Hospital.

She called on the organisers of the marathon, Capital Plus International (CPI) to join hands with the athletic stakeholders to ensure that they have a permanent strategy in preparing local runners so that they can compete effectively against tough opponents from outside the country.

For his part, the chairman of the race, Zenno Ngowi, urged local participants to make proper preparations since the marathon also field runners from foreign countries, especially Kenya and Ethiopia.

"It would be pleasure, as orgnisers, to see our fellow Tanzanians emerge winners in this race. Unlike in the previous competitions which Kenyans dominated.

"We are expecting a good number of participants from outside the country especially our neighbours Kenya and Ethiopia... they are all welcome," he said.

He mentioned the registration centres in Mwanza as Igoma, Buzuruga, Mwanza Airport, and Rock City Mall, SAUT University, Nyegezi Bus Terminal, Mwanza Hotel, Nyamagana Stadium, Dampo and Nyakato The registration of runners will be also conducted in Geita, Simiyu, Shinyanga and Arusha at their respective regional athletic offices, according to the chairperson.

"We have also increased a number of registration centres countrywide with the aim of reaching more participants. In Dar es Salaam the registration centre will be at the Mlimani City Mall," he added.

The registration, according to him, will involve runners who will compete in 42km marathon for men and women, 21km half marathon for both men and women, 5km fun race for corporate runners and people with albinism.

There is also 3km race special for senior runners aged over 55 years and 2.5 km race for juniors aged between 7 and 10 years.

Other sponsors of this year's race are CocaCola, Metro FM, EF Outdoor, Tonito, KK Security, Belmont Fairmount Hotel , Bigie Customs and Global Education Link.

