3 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Minimise Time for Offloading Fuel Cargo

Tagged:

Related Topics

IN a bid to control an increase in fuel prices in the country, the government has set strategies that will minimise time for offloading fuel consignments at Dar es Salaam Port.

Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Isack Kamwelwe said this recently during his tour of Kurasini Oil Jet (KOJ) at Dar es Salaam Port.

He said the government had realised some flaws in offloading fuel, which contributed to the increase in fuel prices across the country.

According to Mr Kamwelwe, poor pumping machines capacity, a shortage of fuel storage tanks and fuel pump leakages are among the challenges that lead to the increase in fuel prices from time to time.

"We have discovered that delays in offloading fuel from vessels is another problem that increases fuel prices. We have also discovered that some vessels have no strong machines to pump fuel," he noted.

He added: "Some of fuel importers have no tanks to store fuel. They import tonnes of fuel, but they have nowhere to store it. This also affects fuel business in the country."

However, Mr Kamwelwe said all costs overburdened end-consumers of fuel - that's taxpayers. The minister directed TPA Director General Deusdedit Kakoko to work on the matter immediately. For his part, the TPA boss promised to work on the minister's directives.

He said it was true there was lack of strong machines to pump fuel under a given time.

Tanzania

Tanzania Eyes New Tech to Fight Aflatoxins

Tanzania will soon join other African countries in rolling out new technology that will contain cancer-causing… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.