Tanzania: Govt to Minimise Time for Offloading Fuel Cargo

IN a bid to control an increase in fuel prices in the country, the government has set strategies that will minimise time for offloading fuel consignments at Dar es Salaam Port.

Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Isack Kamwelwe said this recently during his tour of Kurasini Oil Jet (KOJ) at Dar es Salaam Port.

He said the government had realised some flaws in offloading fuel, which contributed to the increase in fuel prices across the country.

According to Mr Kamwelwe, poor pumping machines capacity, a shortage of fuel storage tanks and fuel pump leakages are among the challenges that lead to the increase in fuel prices from time to time.

"We have discovered that delays in offloading fuel from vessels is another problem that increases fuel prices. We have also discovered that some vessels have no strong machines to pump fuel," he noted.

He added: "Some of fuel importers have no tanks to store fuel. They import tonnes of fuel, but they have nowhere to store it. This also affects fuel business in the country."

However, Mr Kamwelwe said all costs overburdened end-consumers of fuel - that's taxpayers. The minister directed TPA Director General Deusdedit Kakoko to work on the matter immediately. For his part, the TPA boss promised to work on the minister's directives.

He said it was true there was lack of strong machines to pump fuel under a given time.