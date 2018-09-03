3 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwijage Launches New Wma Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, has launched the Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) board, calling for a need to ensure protection of consumer rights and zero tolerance to unscrupulous workers.

"All of you who have been appointed to this board are competent enough, the government has trusted you that you can solve challenges emanating from weights and measures so that consumer rights can be protected," he said.

He congratulated Dr Adelhem Meru, the chairman of the board and all the members, saying they had a chance to bring about changes in collaboration with WMA staff.

The board comprises Dr Meru, who is a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, Ms Jane Doreen Kajiru, Ms Esther Manyesha, Mr Frank James Dafa, Mr Wilson Malosha, Mr Gerald Mahinda Maganga and Dr Ludovick Manege.

"The board must ensure that enough staff are dispatched to all areas that have weights challenges such as border posts, ports and filling stations among others," said Mr Mwijage.

He hailed the agency for submitting to the government, a 3.1bn/- dividend in the 2017/18 financial year, calling for increased efforts in revenue collection.

The minister challenged the agency to extend their inspection to areas yet to be inspected such as electricity, water and gas meters, among others.

"All the agency staff should work efficiently and shun the business-as-usual tendency while exercising their duties," he said.

Dr Meru thanked the government for trusting him and his team, promising to work with diligence, to ensure that the agency performed to the fullest.

He remarked that inappropriate measurements had multiple effects as they deprived a consumer of his rights and value for money, in addition to denying the government its revenue by failing to collect appropriate taxes.

Dr Meru vowed to make WMA a pioneer in speeding up the growth of industrial economy, calling on the agency staff to ensure that they worked hard in order to support the government's goals.

The WMA Executive Director, Dr Manenge, pointed out that the agency had recorded great achievements in the recent past, including acquiring working tools like vehicles.

"The number of inspected measures increased from 617,934 in 2013/14 to 742,579 in the year 2017/18, which is an increment of 124,645 measures or 16.79 per cent," he said.

Dr Manege pointed out that in the period in question, revenue increased from 14.29bn/- in 2013/14 to 19.60bn/- which is an increase of about 5.31bn/- or 37.15 per cent.

He pointed out that in the 2016/17 financial year, WMA contributed 2,138,240,163.76/- and in the financial year 2017/2018 it contributed 3,190,531,538.67/-, in the government fund, equivalent to a 49 per cent increase.

Tanzania

Tanzania Eyes New Tech to Fight Aflatoxins

Tanzania will soon join other African countries in rolling out new technology that will contain cancer-causing… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.