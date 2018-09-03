THE Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, has launched the Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) board, calling for a need to ensure protection of consumer rights and zero tolerance to unscrupulous workers.

"All of you who have been appointed to this board are competent enough, the government has trusted you that you can solve challenges emanating from weights and measures so that consumer rights can be protected," he said.

He congratulated Dr Adelhem Meru, the chairman of the board and all the members, saying they had a chance to bring about changes in collaboration with WMA staff.

The board comprises Dr Meru, who is a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, Ms Jane Doreen Kajiru, Ms Esther Manyesha, Mr Frank James Dafa, Mr Wilson Malosha, Mr Gerald Mahinda Maganga and Dr Ludovick Manege.

"The board must ensure that enough staff are dispatched to all areas that have weights challenges such as border posts, ports and filling stations among others," said Mr Mwijage.

He hailed the agency for submitting to the government, a 3.1bn/- dividend in the 2017/18 financial year, calling for increased efforts in revenue collection.

The minister challenged the agency to extend their inspection to areas yet to be inspected such as electricity, water and gas meters, among others.

"All the agency staff should work efficiently and shun the business-as-usual tendency while exercising their duties," he said.

Dr Meru thanked the government for trusting him and his team, promising to work with diligence, to ensure that the agency performed to the fullest.

He remarked that inappropriate measurements had multiple effects as they deprived a consumer of his rights and value for money, in addition to denying the government its revenue by failing to collect appropriate taxes.

Dr Meru vowed to make WMA a pioneer in speeding up the growth of industrial economy, calling on the agency staff to ensure that they worked hard in order to support the government's goals.

The WMA Executive Director, Dr Manenge, pointed out that the agency had recorded great achievements in the recent past, including acquiring working tools like vehicles.

"The number of inspected measures increased from 617,934 in 2013/14 to 742,579 in the year 2017/18, which is an increment of 124,645 measures or 16.79 per cent," he said.

Dr Manege pointed out that in the period in question, revenue increased from 14.29bn/- in 2013/14 to 19.60bn/- which is an increase of about 5.31bn/- or 37.15 per cent.

He pointed out that in the 2016/17 financial year, WMA contributed 2,138,240,163.76/- and in the financial year 2017/2018 it contributed 3,190,531,538.67/-, in the government fund, equivalent to a 49 per cent increase.