Africa: Toyota Kicks Off Epic Journey From Arusha to Learn From Africa Roads

TOYOTA Motor Corporation kicked off the fifth leg of Five Continents Drive Project' in Africa on Saturday in Arusha, the fourth continent explored in its epic journey to understand the realities of their market in Africa.

Toyota employees from Japan and local affiliates took the wheels of the cars themselves to drive on the roads used daily by customers so as to get first-hand experience on the challenges presented by African roads in order to make better cars suited to the Africa of tomorrow.

The epic journey is expected to cover about 15,000 kilometres across the African continent travelling through Tanzania to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and South Africa.

Following Australia in 2014, the Americas in 2015 and 2016, and Europe in 2017, this year project members are in Africa, which boasts the second largest surface area and population of any continent in the world.

The Toyota Motor Corporation President, Akio Toyoda said in a press statement yesterday that with a vision of creating ever-better cars, Toyota embarked on a seven-year project of unparalleled scale in 2014: a continuous global initiative to put Toyota vehicles to the ultimate test, across every possible terrain and climate on every continent worldwide.

The Five Continents Drive project has been introduced to help everyone at Toyota to deliver ever-better cars that excite our customers and exceed their expectations.

It is a long-term project that has the power to unite all of 340,000 members of Toyota's workforce around the world. "Roads train people, and people make cars"; that ethos has been the backbone of the Five Continents Drive project.

It is about enabling engineers to get out of behind their desks to feel the road, to experience first-hand how vehicle performance is impacted by the wide variety of driving conditions around the world, and to gather new insights.

By connecting with customers in a meaningful way and listening to their feedback, Toyota can better understand their needs and patterns of vehicle use.

This time, members from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Hino Motors Ltd., and Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. also joined the project.

By experiencing the unique culture, climate, and harsh conditions in which vehicles are used, the project seeks to enable participants to better understand customer needs, and to consider what sort of cars will be most suited to the Africa of tomorrow.

The 5 Continents drive will then progress to Asia where the project will conclude in 2020 in Japan. That year will see Tokyo host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Toyota is a top partner for the games, providing sustainable mobility to the entire Olympic and Paralympic movement.