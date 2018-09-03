Tanzania: African Court Crafts Reparation Guidelines

THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) has formulated reparation guidelines after a comparative study on law and practice in collaboration with the War Crimes Research Office of the American University in Washington.

AfCHPR President, Justice Sylvain Ore, said here over the week-end at a validation meeting that the guidelines would provide practical guidance to the Court when developing its reparations orders.

Plus, the reference documents would assist the Court in issuing more comprehensive orders that seek to adequately address the harm suffered by victims and guide the state on the appropriate measures to adopt, in order to fulfill its obligations to redress the harm.

"The documents are also envisaged to provide guidance with respect to international standards on the definition of a victim, the nature and scope of the right to reparation, standards of causation, burden of proof, evidentiary standards, quantum of reparations and laying out the various forms of reparations, amongst others.

"The Court has collaborated with the War Crimes Research Office of the American University in Washington in order to prepare a comprehensive study on the procedure and practice on reparations that was envisaged to inform the development of the guidelines by the consultant Professor Jeremy Sarkin," he said.

The president noted that the Court deemed it imperative to undertake the work because the issue of reparations was complex and was a specialised area of law altogether.

It was against that background that the meeting was called, bringing together members of the Court, sister courts and tribunals to further discuss the study and the draft guidelines in order to enrich them by sharing their relevant experiences.

"We hope that the meeting will serve as a forum to critically review these working documents in a frank and constructive manner.

"This meeting aims to substantively improve on the draft guidelines document by ensuring that the provisions are adequately practical, detailed and easily understood and applicable to the cases that the Court handles currently as well as in future," he said.

The validation meeting was attended by judges of the African Court, representatives from the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, the African Committee on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the ECOWAS Court of Justice, the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), the European Court of Human Rights, the Inter-American Court on Human Rights and the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights.

The African Court was established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights.

It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

It was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and was adopted by member states of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998.

The Protocol came into force on 25 January 2004.