3 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM to Tour Three Regions in 9 Days

By Pius Rugonzibwa in Mwanza

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is scheduled to launch multibillion shillings projects in Mwanza Region, as part of his nine-day working tour here, as well as Mara and Simiyu regions, starting today.

Briefing journalists at the weekend, Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongela said on Tuesday, the President will visit Isangijo Industrial Complex in Magu District where he is expected to inaugurate industries worth over 25bn/-.

The foundation stone of the production and manufacturing facilities were laid by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa when he toured the region in February this year.

He had remarked then, that the facilities would be inaugurated by the President before end of the year. But before the inauguration of the industries, the President will later today witness the signing ceremony of the construction of the passenger ship for Lake Victoria which is part of the three ships, in fulfillment of a promise he made during the 2015 general elec-tion campaign season.

"The President will witness the signing of the construction work contract undertaken by Korean experts in collaboration with the government.

Top officials of the Ministry of Works, Communication and Transport and the Marine Services Company will also be around for the major event," the RC said.

According to Mr Mongela, after the Magu event on Tuesday, the President will travel to Ukerewe District where he will launch the 11bn/- water and sanitation project in Nansio town.

It is being implemented by the Lake Victoria Basin Initiatives (LVBI) thanks to funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Nansio event will lead the President to the Gertrude Mongela grounds where he will address a public rally, before heading to Mara Region on Wednesday morning for a three-day tour before touring Simiyu Region next week.

"I am calling on Mwanza city residents and wherever else the President will go, to turn up in large numbers to welcome him.

The man of action is once again with us and he is always welcome," Mr Mongela said.

