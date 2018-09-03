Tanzania: New Look Simba On Nov 3rd

THE management of Simba SC through its election committee yesterday picked November 3rd this year as the date when the club will conduct its general elections.

According to the club's chairman of the election committee, Boniface Lihamwike, the positions to be contested on the day include the presidential post as well as five members who will join the board of the club.

Lihamwike said members eligible to vie for the presidency should possess Degree from a recognised university in accordance with the amendment of the club's constitution which was passed early this year.

"Those who will contest for the post of members, the minimum qualification is a Diploma while in other positions, contenders are supposed to be at least form four leavers," Lihamwike said.

Furthermore, Lihamwike said out of the five members to be elected, one of them should be a woman as one way to create a gender balance as far as running club activities is concerned.

Last year, a Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji (Mo) succeeded to be Simba investor after he secured over 49 per cent of shares in the club early deal to establish a company.

The chairman of the tender committee Judge Thomas Mihayo announced Mohammed as a winner among various competitors.

The special tender committee, chairman, retired judge, Thomas Mihayo, told reporters that currently, Simba Sports club is undergoing transformation by changing its legal and Instructional frameworks.

According to him, the move is from member's association into a public limited liability company to be known as Simba Sports Club Limited, which will be formed jointly between current members and potential investors.

He added that the invitation was extended to the members who were interested to invest in Simba Sport Club Limited.

He outlined that applicants should meet the eligibility criteria that include existing live individual members or company whose directors are live members, compliance with rule and regulations governing football administration.

Initially, Dewji, wanted to own 51 per cent of the Mainland champions Simba SC shares, which will make him majority shareholder of the club, but the government issued a directive that only 49 per cent should be sold to an individual.

He called on members of the club to turn up in big number during the members' meeting at the Julius Nyerere International Convection Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, to make constitutional amendments.

During the previous extraordinary member's meeting held at the same venue on December 3rd last year, it was announced Dewji won a 20bn/- takeover bid to become among majority shareholders, while the remaining 51 per cent of the stakes will be owned by other club members.

However, Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports later insisted the clubs to adhere to a clause in the regulations of the registration which states that a club must hold a majority of its own voting rights.

Simba have been undergoing a transformation process by changing its legal and institutional framework from a members' association into a public limited liability company to be known as Simba Sports Club Limited, which will be formed jointly between current members and Dewji.

According to Simba's interim President, Salim Abdallah, the club was due to enter into a six-month transitional period under a new leadership structure.

Abdallah said under a new structure, the team will be under 14 members' board, of which, seven will be picked from the members of the Executive Committee and seven others will be picked by Dewji.