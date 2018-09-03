MANVIR Baryan's Skoda Fabia is yet to find a tough opponent after it once again overpowering all car makes that raced for this year's Oryx Rally title in Coast Region.

The Kenyan youth bravery defended his Oryx title after beating over thirty drivers in a fierce race for Oryx Rally diadem.

Baryan managed to overcome early scare imposed to him by Tanzanian and Zambian drivers, especially Randeep Birdi, Tufail Amin, Dharam Pandya and three Gomez brothers coming all the way from Zambia.

While the win assured Baryan, the continental championship once again, to the top-placed Tanzanian, Randip Birdi, the event made him the best Tanzanian in the whole event and the winner of the fifth round of the National Rally Championship.

"I have narrowly missed the African crown, but I have won the round of the national champion. I thank sponsors, especially Oryx Energies who have backed me through the season," said Birdi who was navigated by Zubeiry Peredina in Mitsubishi Evo 9.

Baryan who was navigated by Drew Surrock won the event after clocking 1 hour, 42 minutes and 16 seconds. Six minutes behind was Birdi who finished overall runner up after spending 1 hour, 48 minutes and 49 seconds.

The Zambian Kleevan Gomez came third in Mitsubishi Evo 9, spending 1 hour, 53 minutes and 25 seconds ahead of the Tanzanian, Tufail Amin Tufail who spent 1:54:23 enroute.

Out of 33 cars that attended a flag off at the Southern Sun Hotel on Friday, only fifteen cars managed to finish the event which motorsports pundits called the fastest and the safest.

Majibora team of Harrinder Deere and Awadh Bafadhil finished fifth overall in Subaru N12, the crew clocked 1:54:46. Sixth overall position went to the Zambian driver Leroy Gomez who spent 1:56:16 in Mitsubishi Evo 9.

The best-placed Kenyan in this year's event was Pierro Canobio who finished seventh ahead of Usangu Rally team driver, Ismail Shermohamed. The second Kenyan was Joey Ghose who finished 9th in classic Ford Escort.

Also managed to climb the podium as finishers were Ismail Mehboob, Jayant Shah, Azim Somji, Hussein Suleiman 'Magunia', Altaf Munge and Ugandan Sendat Nagombi.

Oryx Energies are title sponsors of the Tanzanian round of the African Rally Championship (ARC).