3 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 172 Skip School, Search Mounted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

A TOTAL of 172 students in Sumbawanga District in Rukwa Region have not enrolled for secondary education since January this year, contrary to government directives.

The District Executive Director (DED), Mr Nyangi Msemakweli, told reporters that his office, in collaboration with the Police Force, had launched a search for the selected students, parents and guardians.

"We are searching for the students and their parents. We want parents and guardians to tell us why their children are not in classes for all these months," he said.

He revealed that his office conducted a survey and discovered that some parents fled with their children. He said out of 172, 90 were boys.

He said those who had not reported to their respective secondary schools was equivalent to 5.6 per cent of all students who were selected to join Form One in January, this year.

"We have informed law enforcers and other security organs on this problem, and efforts are being made to track down the students and their parents," he explained.

A total of 3,705 students were selected to join Form One of which 1,705 are boys and 1,357 are girls.

Up to now, a total of 2,890 students have reported and enrolled for studies, an equivalent of 94.38 per cent.

Tanzania

Tanzania Eyes New Tech to Fight Aflatoxins

Tanzania will soon join other African countries in rolling out new technology that will contain cancer-causing… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.