Tanzania: 172 Skip School, Search Mounted

A TOTAL of 172 students in Sumbawanga District in Rukwa Region have not enrolled for secondary education since January this year, contrary to government directives.

The District Executive Director (DED), Mr Nyangi Msemakweli, told reporters that his office, in collaboration with the Police Force, had launched a search for the selected students, parents and guardians.

"We are searching for the students and their parents. We want parents and guardians to tell us why their children are not in classes for all these months," he said.

He revealed that his office conducted a survey and discovered that some parents fled with their children. He said out of 172, 90 were boys.

He said those who had not reported to their respective secondary schools was equivalent to 5.6 per cent of all students who were selected to join Form One in January, this year.

"We have informed law enforcers and other security organs on this problem, and efforts are being made to track down the students and their parents," he explained.

A total of 3,705 students were selected to join Form One of which 1,705 are boys and 1,357 are girls.

Up to now, a total of 2,890 students have reported and enrolled for studies, an equivalent of 94.38 per cent.