Tanzania: Nic Eyes Zanzibar, Dodoma for New Branches in Expansion Drive

NIC Bank Tanzania has plans to open two branches in Zanzibar and Dodoma as it embarked on network expansion drive that is geared to put brick and mortar branches in strategic areas.

The NIC Bank acting Managing Director, Mr Mick Karima said the Zanzibar branch is expected to be opened before the end of this year and will be followed by Dodoma next year.

He said the bank expansion drive was on but will rely mostly on technology and agent banking in place of brick and mortar branches. "We will put branches in strategic areas... but mostly we will rely on technology and agent banking.

In today's world clients need to access banking service wherever they are not necessary walking to the banking hall," Mr Karima told the 'Daily News' on the sidelines of a launching event of its Visa Debit Card.

He said the card which was also another step for the bank centred on enabling clients to continue accessing their accounts beyond physical brick and mortar branches in and outside the country.

He further added that they are constantly looking for solutions to ease the banking experience of their customers and going ahead will roll out more innovative products.

"NIC targets to increase digital payment penetration by educating masses and enable them to go an extra mile from using their mobile phones for sending money only to also paying for goods and services," Mr Karima said.

In 2009, NIC Bank Group acquired a stake in Tanzania's Savings and Finance Commercial Bank and successfully re-branded it to NIC Bank Tanzania in 2010. NIC Bank Group is also the parent to NIC Bank Kenya.

The Bank places great emphasis on growing with its customers within the SME, Local Businesses and consumer segments. "Tanzanians have proven to have an appetite for digital payments.

With the wider variety of payment options at consumers' fingertips, it is equally important to ensure that they are able to use these solutions wherever they may be paying for goods or services," he said.

NIC Bank Tanzania currently has three branches in Dar es Salaam and two in Arusha, Mwanza.