Tanzania: K-Vant Gin Rebranded to Woo More Customers

MEGA Beverage Company Limited, the producer of K-Vant gin brand, has changed the package for the drink to give it a more appealing look.

The Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment and the Disabled, Antony Mavunde, graced an occasion to unveil the newly K-Vant Premium Spirit brand in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Mr Mavunde said one of challenges facing industrialisation in Tanzania was inadequate promotion and poor standard and quality in packages.

"I congratulate Mega Beverage company for taking initiative to launch new package aiming at exploiting the vast regional and international markets," he said.

Mega Beverage Company Limited Marketing Director, Marko Maduhu said they rebranded their product to give consumers a drink with a much more appealing look, a truly Tanzanian product yet corresponds with international standards.

Despite the new packaging, no changes whatsoever have been made to the actual product, the taste and quality, K-Vant Premium Spirit remains the same, and will maintain the same world class quality and standard, he said.

"As we are working to increase market share, our esteemed customers will enjoy their favourite drink in a new and much better-looking bottle but with its original taste."

"Our new theme is now 'New look, same K-Vant. We are well prepared to make the drink available in every part of the country and even beyond to make sure our customer continues to enjoy it in a new look but with original taste."