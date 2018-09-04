3 September 2018

South Africa: Blast Rocks Denel Somchem Plant Outside Somerset West

An explosion at Denel's Somchem depot near Somerset West occurred on Monday afternoon, the City of Cape Town's fire and emergency services spokesperson said.

"There was an explosion at Somchem Denel," said spokesperson Theo Layne.

"Our vehicles have just arrived at the scene," he said.

It is not clear yet whether anybody was injured or what the range of the blast was.

The company did not answer its phone.

According to its website, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (Pty) Ltd was established on September 1, 2008 when the Denel divisions Somchem (Somerset West and Wellington sites), Swartklip, Boksburg and Naschem (Boskop site), became part of the Rheinmetall Defence Group.

The company became known as Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM).

South Africa

