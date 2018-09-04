Nigeria, South Africa Armies Pledge to Strengthen Collaboration

The Nigerian and South African Armies have pledged to further strengthen their collaboration to create environment conducive for their people to pursue their economic activities.

The Chiefs of Army Staff of Nigeria and South Africa, Tukur Buratai and Windile Yam, both lieutenant generals, made the pledge at a joint news conference at the army headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buratai had earlier received the South African army chief behind closed door, where they discussed modalities to further strengthen cooperation.

Earlier, Mr Yam noted that the reason armies existed was to ensure security and peace so that their countries' economies would thrive.

He described the Nigerian army as "very experienced" in Africa which had worked to ensure peace and stability, not only in Nigeria, West Africa sub region, but the continent in general.

Mr Yam said cooperation between both armies was imperative, hence he visited to explore ways to strength it.

On his part, the Nigerian army chief said when armies of both countries were strong and collaborated, there would be security for their economies to thrive.

Mr Buratai also said when both armies collaborated, they could address some of the security challenges confronting the African continent.

