4 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: I Won't Drop Bobi Petition - Mabirizi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: BobiWine/Facebook
Bobi Wine describes 'torture' by soldiers.
By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — Lawyer Male Mabirizi has said he will continue pursuing the petition challenging the prosecution of civilians in the military court despite the General Court Martial having called off the trial of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

Mr Mabirizi filed the petition in the Constitutional Court a fortnight ago challenging the trial of Bobi Wine in the military court.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Mabirizi said his petition is intended to strike down all sections of the UPDF Act, which are unconstitutional for the benefit of civilians who may be subjected to martial law.

"Yes, the petition was partly touching on Bobi Wine's case and I was seeking his unconditional release from the military court. Thank God that my plea was heeded to early enough but I will not drop the same petition since many other civilians apart from Bobi are still suffering before this court," Mr Mabirizi said by telephone on Sunday.

"The petition has to continue because when you abandon it, under the UPDF Act, when convicted for being in possession of a firearm, the maximum sentence is death and yet under the Firearms Act in a civilian court, the maximum punishment is 10 years or a fine," he added.

More on This

Dropped charges

On August 23, the General Court Martial dropped charges of being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Bobi Wine but he was shortly rearrested and taken to a magistrate's court and charged with treason.

The musician cum politician, flew out of the country at the weekend for specialised treatment after his alleged violet arrest by security personnel in Arua Town mid last month following the chaotic by-elections.

Mr Mabirizi cites Section 119 (1) (g) of the UPDF Act, which he says subjects non-members of the military to martial law, which he said is inconsistent with Articles 8A, 20 (1), 20 (2), 21 (1), 22 (1), 28 (1) of the Constitution.

Civilians

Daily Monitor could not readily establish the number of civilians being tried before the military court.

However, some of the known civilians before the General Court Martial include; Tony Kipoi Nsubuga (Ex- Bubulo West MP), Micheal Kabaziguruka (Nakawa Division MP) and Abdullah Kitatta, former patron of Boda Boda 2010.

More on This

Sports Betting, Bobi Wine and Riparian Land in Most Googled List in August

Google has released top trending searches for the month of 2018 in Kenya with sports betting platforms dominating the… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.