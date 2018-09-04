South Africa: Parliament to Hear Stakeholder Submissions On Land Expropriation

The Joint Constitutional Review is expected to hold oral presentations by stakeholders on Tuesday on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution to make way for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The presentations, which are scheduled to take place at Parliament's Old Assembly Chamber and emanate from written submissions, are expected to continue until Friday.

According to the provisional programme, Theo Boshoff of Agri Business (Agbiz) is expected to be the first speaker, followed by Grain South Africa's Jannie de Villiers and the Alliance for Rural Development's Constance Mogale.

Professor Elmien du Plessis of the University of the North West, Dr Aninka Claassens of the University of Cape Town, Professor Bradley Slade of the University of Stellenbosch and Professor Ruth Hall of the University of the Western Cape are also expected to make presentations.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is to deliver the last presentation of the day.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to establish whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses was necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

The instruction came after the National Assembly adopted a motion to this effect in February.

Last month, the committee concluded its public hearings, which were conducted in every province.

Most speakers at the hearings supported an amendment, while the majority of the more than 500 000 written submission the committee received argued against one.

Source: News24