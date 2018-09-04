South Africa: Bonang, David Tlale and Anatii Ready for New York City Takeover

Courvoisier ambassadors Bonang Matheba, Anatii and David Tlale are heading to the Big Apple for a few days of fun.

The stars, who will be attending New York Fashion Week while in the city, will also spend some time taking in all the sights it has to offer, which includes an aerial tour of Manhattan and a trip to the Museum of Modern Art.

Apart from this, designer David Tlale will also present a unique street runway show to reveal his new Spring/Summer collection.

Speaking about their upcoming trip, David said in a press statement: "I am excited to #WalkNewYork the David Tlale way, bringing high-end fashion, drama and lifestyle to the streets of New York and the iconic spaces. It would not be a proper take-over without Courvoisier!"

Both Bonang and Anatii also shared their excitement about the getaway, with Anatii adding that "it's gonna be a lituation".

