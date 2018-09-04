Kenya: Italian Tourist Found Dead in His Malindi Apartment

Police in Malindi are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Italian tourist.

Mr Alessandro Serezani was found dead on his bed at GA Complex apartments, in a suspected suicide case.

ITALIAN

Mr Salim Omar, a security guard, told journalists people claiming to know the Italian came saying they had not seen him for two days.

"We were forced to hire someone to break into the house where we found him dead on his bed with blood stains on the sheets," Mr Omar said.

He said police were alerted and when they came they recovered a note written in Italian and a bottle of alcoholic drink.

Police yet to unravel mystery of tourist murder and suicide

The body was taken to the Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

INVESTIGATIONS

Malindi Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Sunguti said police have launched investigations into the incident.

Last year, 71-year-old Italian businessman Edmond Buffa, who had lived in Malindi for 20 years operating the former Tusker Safari, a tourists' advisory company, committed suicide inside a car.

Police said Mr Buffa locked himself inside the car before setting it ablaze at the beach near Malindi Casino.