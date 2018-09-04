4 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Italian Tourist Found Dead in His Malindi Apartment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
...
By Charles Lwanga

Police in Malindi are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Italian tourist.

Mr Alessandro Serezani was found dead on his bed at GA Complex apartments, in a suspected suicide case.

ITALIAN

Mr Salim Omar, a security guard, told journalists people claiming to know the Italian came saying they had not seen him for two days.

"We were forced to hire someone to break into the house where we found him dead on his bed with blood stains on the sheets," Mr Omar said.

He said police were alerted and when they came they recovered a note written in Italian and a bottle of alcoholic drink.

Police yet to unravel mystery of tourist murder and suicide

The body was taken to the Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

INVESTIGATIONS

Malindi Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Sunguti said police have launched investigations into the incident.

Last year, 71-year-old Italian businessman Edmond Buffa, who had lived in Malindi for 20 years operating the former Tusker Safari, a tourists' advisory company, committed suicide inside a car.

Police said Mr Buffa locked himself inside the car before setting it ablaze at the beach near Malindi Casino.

Kenya

Kenyans Tell President to Loan From DP Ruto, Not China

A tweet by President Uhuru Kenyatta on China's $60 billion kitty for development in Africa was met by angry comments… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.