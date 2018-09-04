Egypt: Mo Salah Makes Three-Man Shortlist for FIFA Best Player Award

Egypt and Liverpool's sensational striker Mohamed Salah has been nominated together with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric for Best FIFA Men's Player. Congratulations to Salah on making it as a finalist on the three-man shortlist.

Egypt and Liverpool's sensational striker Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for the FIFA best men's player of last season. Salah was shortlisted together with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Salah scored 46 times for club and country during the 2017-18 season, helping Liverpool to the Champions League final in his spectacular debut season at Anfield. The Egyptian player joined Liverpool for £39 million from Roma, and was one of the team's best performers for the season. Salah won the PFA's Players' Player of the Year award for his remarkable exploits, the second African to win the award.

Salah, who is the reigning African footballer of the year, would be the first player from the continent to win the FIFA prize since Liberian striker George Weah won it in 1995. Salah is also the current winner of the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The three-man shortlist for the coveted prize includes Portuguese maestro Ronaldo, who has previously won the FIFA player of the year award five times.

However, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and favourite for many missed out on a spot in the top three.

The winner is chosen by a process involving stakeholders from across the world of football, including players, coaches, fans and media. The captains of all national teams help to decide, accounting 25% of the results, head coaches of all national teams contribute 25% of the results, while a public fan ballot on FIFA.com contribute 25%. A group of around 200 members of the international media contribute 25% of the results.

The winner will be announced on 24 September at Royal Festival Hall in London.