Kenya: Chief Koinange Girls in Kiambu Closed Indefinitely

Senior Chief Koinange Girls in Kiambu County has been closed indefinitely after night fire gutted a dorm on Tuesday morning.

The dormitory is reported to have caught fire at around 5am when the students had already left for preps.

The management said all the leaners have been accounted for and none was injured by the flames.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but police are at the scene investigating the incident.

Police bosses and county education officials were holed up in a meeting with the school managers.

More follows.

Tough rules for teachers to curb school fires

Students to foot the bill for unrest damages: CS

Parents to pay for school damages

Pain as parents pay millions for burnt schools