Namibia: Women Claim Taxi Attack

Two women say they fear boarding taxis after they were attacked and robbed by a taxi driver in Windhoek two weeks ago.

One of the women, Ivy Hailombe, told The Namibian last week that she was robbed and narrowly escaped attempted rape by a man who was allegedly a friend of the taxi driver.

Hailombe called The Namibian from a hospital bed at a private hospital, where she is being treated and receiving counselling following the incident.

When The Namibian visited her in hospital, a nurse was persuading her to eat something but she was unable to, because she was too traumatised. Hailombe and another woman, who preferred anonymity, said they were picked up around 21h00 last Thursday night at a private hospital by a white Corolla taxi, with the number K589.

"I was going to Rhino Park, and the other lady was going to Khomasdal. There was a man sitting at the back when I got in, and the driver asked if one of us could join him in front, but we refused," Hailombe narrated.

She said the driver started driving around, saying he was looking for more customers. Later, he drove in the direction of Rhino Park, but stopped near the Khomas Regional Council building, and demanded that they should hand over everything they had. Hailombe said when the driver pulled over, he said "attack" in Oshiwambo.

"I heard attack, and the next thing I saw the man I was sitting next to holding a huge knife against my throat and demanding my bag," she recalled. The other woman said she had Hailombe's keys, which had a pepper spray cannister attached, and she used it to spray the driver who wanted to grab her bag. "Ivy asked me to hold her keys while she looked for taxi money in her bag, and I still had them when they attacked us," she said. She said she managed to escape as the doors were not locked.

"I fell out, and the taxi drove off with Ivy. He ran over my foot, but luckily no bones were broken. I have since that day not used a taxi," she added. According to Hailombe, when the other woman escaped, the man with the knife ripped her dress open and tried to rape her. "We were struggling, and the driver started shaming his friend, saying he was weak, and that a woman was overpowering him," she continued.

During the scuffle, she managed to pull half of her body out of the window, and started calling for help from passers-by. A few cars started following them, and she was eventually rescued somewhere in Goreangab, Katutura.

Speaking to The Namibian, Simonia Saal, who rescued Hailombe, said she and her partner saw someone hanging out of the window of the taxi, and decided to follow. "I later realised that the person was my colleague Ivy, and we chased them for about 15 minutes until the car stopped and threw her out," said Saal. "She was traumatised after that, and started vomiting. We took her to hospital."

Hailombe said she never wants to use taxis again to avoid reliving the experience. "I don't know what I am going to do now, I really don't want to use taxis again as it is way too scary." The latest incident comes three months after a Unam student, Kaenanua Kahijeta, was attacked in a taxi and robbed of his shoes and cellphone.