4 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Pirates Claim 7s Series As Kobs Impress

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — Buzz Pirates enhanced their growing reputation by adding another piece of silverware in form of the Guinness National Rugby Sevens Series over the weekend at Kyadondo.

It becomes Pirates' third trophy of the season to also join Hima Heathens and Betway Kobs in the class of treble winners. The fact that two of the titles (league and 7s Series) are the first in the club' history makes the sweep even sweeter.

Wins from Kyadondo, Jinja and Legends along with good finishes in the series made the difference for the Sea Robbers who came into the final round, the floodlights sevens, with a 16 point lead. The advantage meant even a place in the quarters would still see them through as series winners on a night Guinness also unveiled a new look.

But on the night Pirates were crowned champions, Kobs stole the show with a mature and composed display they have lacked for the bigger part of the series. Adrian Kasito ran the show to take the MVP gong.

Kobs drew Pirates in the semifinal where tries from Ian Munyani, Justin Kimono and Kasito sailed them through 24-7 into the final to condemned Rams 21-5.

