Kampala — The stage is set for the 2018 Africa Boxing Union Convention in Kampala beginning Thursday September 6 at Hotel Africana, the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission has announced.

The four-day continental convention that climaxes on Sunday September 9, is aiming to up the standards of professional boxing in Africa and particularly Uganda [the host] by way of improving the boxers' ranking, rooting for refresher courses for ring officials [referees and judges], among others. Expected to attend are some African boxing legends and current professional champions, presidents and executive members of commissions across Africa.

"I would like to thank companies and individuals who have contributed to make this convention a success," said Salim Uhuru, the UPBC president in a press meet at the Commission's office at Mukwano Mall in Kampala yesterday.

"If it wasn't for their efforts maybe we wouldn't reach this mileage of hosting such a big convention."

This will be the second time Uganda hosts the convention. The first being in 2005 at Hotel Equatorial.

In 2015 Uganda was in the same hosting mood but the African body deferred the continental meet to the following year due to a "very busy schedule." However, even in 2016 Uganda did not host the event until finally now.

"We pray in the name of Allah this convention to be successful and a memorable one," Uhuru wished. Guests are expected to be arriving already.