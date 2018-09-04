Liberia - Police Investigates Lawyer Over 'Death Threat' to Journalist

Monrovia — As part of investigation into an allegation of terroristic threat meted against reporter Bettie Mbayo of FrontPage Africa, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has written the County Attorney for Montserrado County to issue a writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum on Orange and Lonestar Cell GSM Companies to provide a call log between August 22, 2018 to August 28, 2018 on two GSM numbers.

In addition, the LNP is demanding the names, addresses, photos, IMEI, and Identification of user(s) of those numbers.

In the communication to the GSM Companies, the LNP, through its Chief Criminal Investigator, G. Alvin James said the police want the information to assist in investigating the alleged terroristic threat case reported by FrontPage Africa's News Desk Chief, Lennart Dodoo on behalf of Mrs. Mbayo.

Mrs. Mbayo had alleged that she received calls from unknown persons on mobile numbers 0777529212 (Cellcom) and 0881790190 (Lonestar) on August 27, 2018 who threatened to assassinate her and her children if she does not stop reporting on their client.

The LNP: "The complainant on behalf of the victim express that the threats may impede her ability to a free flow as an independent journalist if the allegation is not addressed appropriately. In view of the above, the investigation team is requesting your good office for the issuance of writ of subpoena Duces Tecum on Cellcom and Lonestar GSM companies in order to provide a call log on the above-mentioned GSM numbers as well as names and addresses photos, IMEI, cell ID from August 22, 2018 to August 28, 2018 respectively."

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Mbayo's husband, Moses Mbayo, he stated that his family's security is at stake and called on relevant authorities to investigate the allegations.

"Our security is at stake, and we are calling for the immediate investigation by the Liberians National Police, Justice Ministry, National Security Agency, Liberia National Bar Association and other appropriate authorities including the International community. We are not going to keep mute especially when the lives of our innocent children are a risk. We await to see the outcome of this investigation because we believe that the security apparatus and LNBA are professional bodies before seeking court redress," he vowed.

Immediately after reporter Mbayo informed the FPA of the threat, the management has been doing all in its power to ensure the safety of their reporter and that of her family.

Before alerting the police, FrontPageAfrica traced the Orange number to Cllr. Charles Abdullai. When contacted by FPA management, Cllr. Abduallai admitted calling Bettie and uttering the threats but clarified that he was only cracking a joke with her.

"Those reporters I joke them. You think if I want to do something to you, I'll tell you? I changed my voice - you know. Tell Bettie I called her okay, I can tease her. If I want to do anything to you, will I call you on my number? Then I wouldn't be sound," he told the management of FrontPageAfrica.

But our reporter insists she and Cllr. Abdullai have never engaged in such a joke, and that she finds it awkward that he would choose to joke with her in such a manner.

According to Bettie, though she has a contact number for Cllr. Abduallai among her phone contacts, he chose to call her on a strange number (not known to her) to issue the 'threats'.