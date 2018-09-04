Liberia: Effl Accuses Pres. Weah As He Remains Mum On Justice Ja'neh's Impeachment

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has been at the center of allegations of instigating the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Kabineh Ja'neh through surrogates - Representatives Acarous Gray and Thomas Fallah, both members of the ruling party.

But the President has remained mute since - failing to comment on the allegation or the impeachment process.

When Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was President, she strongly condemned similar attempt by members of the House to initiate impeachment proceedings against majority members of the Supreme Court because of judicial decisions made by the Supreme Court.

"This move is clearly in violation of Article 73 of the Constitution of Liberia," she emphasized.

Madam Sirleaf stood firmly, stating that "Executive Branch of Government is not prepared and will not support any unconstitutional maneuverings from any of the institutions of Government."

She urged all branches of government to work coordinately and recognize their independent role as branches of government.

President Sirleaf described the impeachment proceeding at the time as a process that tends to undermine the peace and threaten the elections process at the time.

President Sireaf's intervention came at a time some members of the House of Representatives were opting for the impeachment of some justices of the Supreme Court for decisions they had rendered on the cases pertaining to the elections last year.

Now, with President Weah facing similar situation, the new leader is, perhaps, allowing the 'rule of law' take its course, but neither he or his office has made any attempt to debunk these allegations.

EFFL Makes Wild Allegation, Too

Fresh allegation of the President's involvement comes from the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia, who over the weekend condemned the President for what they described as "calculated actions towards national crisis".

"The EFFL is unapologetic to evidently and reliably unearth that the President of the Republic of Liberia H.E. George M. Weah is the orchestrator of the national disrespect, unorthodox, politically motivated, and illegal impeachment proceeding of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh and categorized it as a total displayed of arrogance, egotism and indiscipline from the lower house, specifically surrogates of this already failing regime towards the honorable Supreme Court and it is a direct attack on good governance," EFFL stated in a statement signed by its commander-in-chief, Emmanuel Gonquoi.

The EFFL further alleged that it has received information about the flow of cash from President Weah's to influence concurrence with the bill of impeachment at the Senate.

FrontPageAfrica has not been able to get comments from the Executive Mansion on the allegation.

Meanwhile, the EFFL called on the United States government and international institutions to closely monitor Liberia's signals of bad governance, noting that dictatorship is being nurtured in the country.