THE law that created the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation (NamibRe) and compels local insurance companies to do business with the state-owned company is "a horrendous piece of work" that will still be toppled, a senior lawyer has charged in the Windhoek High Court.

"This act will be toppled, and it will be a good day," senior counsel Raymond Heathcote remarked while arguing the case of five insurance companies and their chief executive officers who are the defendants in a case brought by the finance minister and NamibRe in the Windhoek High Court.

Heathcote also argued that the minister and NamibRe were trying to get a "draconian" court order against his clients and three other insurance companies and their CEOs.

The minister and NamibRe are asking the court to declare that the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation Act of 1998 and government notices published under that law on 29 December last year were of full force and effect while legal challenges against the law and the notices were pending. They also want the court to order that eight insurance companies which have indicated that they refuse to comply with the law and the notices promulgated under it eight months ago, and also the CEOs of those companies, were obliged to comply with the law, and that they may be locked up for contempt of court if they did not.

The companies being sued are Hollard Insurance Company of Namibia, Hollard Life Namibia, Sanlam Namibia, Santam Namibia, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company of Namibia, Outsurance Insurance Company of Namibia, Trustco Insurance and Trustco Life. The companies and their CEOs are opposing the urgent application.

In terms of the notices issued by finance minister Calle Schlettwein on 29 December last year, insurance companies are required to cede 12,5% of each insurance contract with a value of more than N$100 000 in reinsurance to NamibRe, while 20% of the value of each reinsurance contract placed by registered insurers should also be ceded to NamibRe.

The measures announced by Schlettwein came into effect on 27 June - the same day that a lawyer representing 12 insurance companies challenging the validity of the notices informed the minister in a letter that eight of the companies had decided to defy the law by not complying with the notices.

The companies' defiance prompted the urgent application by the minister and NamibRe, on which judge Thomas Masuku heard oral arguments last week.

Schlettwein stated in an affidavit that the measures he announced were aimed at curbing the flow of capital controlled by insurance companies out of Namibia. According to him, more than N$1 billion was estimated to leave Namibia each year through reinsurance - being the insurance of the financial risks taken on by insurance companies - outside the country.

In his court remarks, Heathcote noted that even before the new measures came into force, Namibian insurance companies were already required to give NamibRe the first option to reinsure insurance on which the companies wanted to have their risks covered. Since NamibRe has had such a right of pre-emption, every single cent going out of Namibia for reinsurance was the fault of NamibRe, and not the local insurance companies, Heathcote charged.

On behalf of the two Trustco companies, senior counsel Matthew Chaskalson pointed out that they choose not to reinsure their insurance risks, with the result that neither of them was responsible for the capital outflows that Schlettwein said should be curbed.

The real problem with capital flight had to do with the fact that NamibRe had not been exercising its right to reinsure the risks that local insurance companies wanted to have covered, Chaskalson argued.

Senior counsel Reinhard Tötemeyer, representing Old Mutual and its CEO, Kosmas Egumbo, argued that it was irrational and against all business sense to compel an insurer to reinsure policies they would otherwise not have wanted to reinsure. He also argued that the regulations issued by Schlettwein were unclear, unintelligible and vague, and that the notices would for that reason not withstand the legal challenge against them.

Judge Masuku has reserved his judgement, and set 20 September as the date when his decision would be delivered.