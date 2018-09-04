South Africa: Ace Magashule Calls for Land Expropriation, Tells Trump to Back Off

Photo: Charlie Dave/Flickr

The National Assembly building of Parliament in Cape Town (file photo).

analysis

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule says only land expropriation without compensation will help achieve the country's goals. He was speaking before Parliament begins four days of land reform presentations from experts and civil society groups. Magashule warned US President Donald Trump to respect South Africa's sovereignty.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has outlined the brutality of white rule in South Africa and called on citizens to unite behind the ANC and its efforts to expropriate land without compensation to address poverty and inequality.

Magashule was speaking in Sebokeng on the 34th anniversary of the 1984 Vaal uprising and said expropriation without compensation was necessary to introduce "radical socio-economic transformation" and address the legacies of colonialism and apartheid.

"The only way of achieving the objectives for the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society is to ensure that we expropriate the land without compensation and therefore empowering the majority of our people, the black people in general and the Africans in particular, into the ownership of the commanding heights of our economy," read his prepared speech.

"Our people need land to...